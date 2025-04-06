“Made in China” Apple Products Could Be a Rare Sight Soon

Apple’s retail stores in the United States are beginning to reflect the company’s evolving manufacturing strategy. While many of the devices in stock are still made in China, there is a growing presence of products manufactured in other countries. iPhones made in India, iPads, Apple Watches, and AirPods produced in Vietnam, as well as Macs assembled in Thailand and Vietnam, are becoming more common.

This diversification is part of Apple’s response to tariffs and other geopolitical challenges affecting its supply chain. By spreading production across multiple countries, the company aims to reduce its reliance on any single region and better manage risks associated with trade policies. Over the coming months, this trend is expected to accelerate, with an increasing number of Apple products sourced from outside China appearing in U.S. stores.

The shift highlights Apple’s efforts to adapt to a changing global landscape while maintaining its ability to meet consumer demand efficiently. By expanding its manufacturing footprint, the company is not only addressing tariff-related pressures but also positioning itself to navigate future uncertainties with greater flexibility.

More here.