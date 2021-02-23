Accessory maker Anker is gearing up to sell a new magnetic wireless power bank for iPhone 12 models. It’s available to preorder on Amazon for US$39.99 and will be in stock on March 10.

Anker PowerCore iPhone 12 Power Bank

Snap and Go : Simple and convenient wireless charging; just attach PowerCore magnetically to the back of your phone and watch the charging power flow.

Made for iPhone 12 : Works flawlessly with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Charges through compatible magnetic cases.

Superior Safet y: Anker’s comprehensive MultiProtect safety system includes foreign object detection, short circuit protection, temperature control, and more.

What You Get: PowerCore Magnetic 5K, USB-C to USB-C cable, welcome guide, our 18-month warranty, and Anker’s friendly customer service.

5,000 mAh cell capacity provides 1.2 iPhone 12 mini charges, 0.95 iPhone 12 charges, 0.97 iPhone 12 Pro charges, or 0.75 iPhone 12 Pro Max charges.