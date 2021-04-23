MagSafe iPhone accessories in new colors are now available. There are two new cases designed to complement the purple iPhone 12, which is now available to order, and a new leather wallet (all pictured above).

Apple’s Silicone Case with MagSafe for iPhone 12 and Pro now comes in a color called ‘Amethyst‘. It costs US$49. A leather case for the color ‘Deep Violet’ costs US$59. The iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe, costing US$59, now comes in a color called Arizona too. All these items are set to ship within 4-6 business days. There are also monthly payment options, and if you pay with Apple Card there is the usual three percent cashback offer.