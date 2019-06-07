Maine Introduces Strong New Internet Privacy Law

Maine now has one of the strongest internet privacy laws in the U.S. Democratic Governor Janet Mills signed the Act to Protect the Privacy of Online Consumer Information into law Thursday.

Maine ISPs Must Get Permission to Use Customer Data

The legislation stops ISPS in Maine from using, disclosing, selling or permitting access to customer data. Customers must give express consent for that to happen. Furthermore, ISPs cannot refuse to serve, charge more, or offer a discount to a customer in order to entice them into giving that permission. The law will take effect on July 1.

Today I signed LD 946 “An Act To Protect the Privacy of Online Customer Information." Maine people can now access the internet with the knowledge and comfort that their personal information can't be bought or sold by their internet service providers without their express approval pic.twitter.com/ZS1dqzjwDj — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) June 6, 2019

In a statement, Governor Mills said:

The internet is a powerful tool, and as it becomes increasingly intertwined with our lives, it is appropriate to take steps to protect the personal information and privacy of Maine people. With this common-sense law, Maine people can access the internet with the knowledge and comfort that their personal information cannot be bought or sold by their ISPs without their express approval.

Maine State Senator Shenna Bellows sponsored the bill. She commented: