On International Women’s Day 2021, Apple announced a multiyear programming partnership with Malala Yousafzai. The women’s rights activist and youngest Nobel laureate will produce an array of content for Apple TV+, including dramas, comedies, documentaries, animation, and children’s series.

Apple TV+ Programming Latest Development in Malala Partnership

Malala has formed a new production company, Extracurricular, to guide the Apple TV+ projects. She commented:

“I believe in the power of stories to bring families together, forge friendships, build movements, and inspire children to dream. And I couldn’t ask for a better partner than Apple to help bring these stories to life. I’m grateful for the opportunity to support women, young people, writers, and artists in reflecting the world as they see it.