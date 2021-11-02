Mariah Carey, Queen of Christmas, Returns to Apple TV+ For Holiday Special

Mariah Carey will return to Apple TV+ this holiday season. Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues will debut globally in December to spread some cheer.

New Mariah Carey Christmas Coming to Apple TV+

The Queen of Christmas will join with Grammy-nominated artist Khalid and Grammy winner Kirk Franklin. Apple TV+ will be the place for the first and only performance of their new single Fall in Love at Christmas.

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special was released last year, featured a host of celebrities, and was actually really fun! This year’s offering is executive produced by Carey, along with Tim Case, Charleen Manca, and Matthew Turke of Supply & Demand. Joseph Kahn directs and serves as executive producer.

Altogether, then – “all I want for Christmas is…”