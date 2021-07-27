Mark Ronson has given some insight into how his forthcoming Apple TV+ show Watch the Sound came about. He told Variety that when the streaming service launched “they came to me and said, ‘We want to do a show about music education, something tech-y and geeky, but also for music fans.'”

Mark Ronson Bringing ‘The Sounds And The Songs That Are Part of Our Life’ to Apple TV+

After that initial conversation, Mr. Ronson was put in touch with producers Morgan Neville and Mark Monroe, they brainstormed, and the show came to life. “We decided to break it up into the six technologies that we thought were the most important things in revolutionizing modern music, and being responsible for the sounds and the songs that are part of our life,” he explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, the superproducer gave an insight into what happens in individual episodes and some fears he had.

There were times when we’d be in the middle of “Distortion” and I’d call Morgan in a panic having gone through rough cuts. We didn’t talk about Pantera and I thought people are going to kill us. Or we hadn’t talked about Metallica, but this is not an anthology.

Watch the Sound launches on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 30, 2021.