Mark Zuckerberg Doesn’t Want to Put an “Apple Watch on Your Face” 

The week Facebook announced the Oculus Quest 2, its latest VR headset. CEO Mark Zuckerberg appears to have clear intentions about how he wants the products to develop. This involves not “putting an Apple Watch on your face.”

Mark Zuckerberg on the Oculus Quest 2

Speaking to The Verge about the Oculus Quest 2, Mr. Zuckerberg said:

The biggest shortcut that a lot of folks are trying to take is basically trying to not do full holograms in the world, and just show some heads-up information. I call that “putting an Apple Watch on your face.”

In what seems to be a dig at rivals, including Apple the Facebook boss continued:

I don’t personally find that particularly compelling. It’s not a product that we’re particularly excited about making. Maybe someone else will make it. It doesn’t fit the kind of social use cases that we primarily care about.

If instead you want Facebook on your face, the Oculus Quest 2 costs $299, $100 less than the original model.