Martin Luther King Day Marked by Apple and Tim Cook

Apple marked Martin Luther King Day on Monday. The company turned its website’s front page into a tribute to the civil rights leader.

Remembering Martin Luther King

The front page of the main Apple website quoted Martin Luther King:

Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.

Alongside website change, Apple CEO Tim Cook paid a personal tribute to Dr. King. In a tweet, he urged people “to work to make MLK’s dream a reality for us all.”

Famously, Mr. Cook only has three photos in his office at Apple. One of them is of Martin Luther King.

