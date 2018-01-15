Apple Notes Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Web Home Page

Apple is honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day on its website with a photo of the Civil Rights Movement hero, along with a quote of his, “The time is always right to do what is right.”

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a U.S. Federal holiday celebrating his birthday. The holiday always falls on the third Monday in January.

Apple CEI Tim Cook noted the day on Twitter with another quote saying, “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” Let’s find the light and the love, together. #MLK — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 15, 2018

Dr. King was a driving force in the Civil Rights Movement. He used nonviolent protests and civil disobedience to push for equality. He was assassinated on April 4, 1968, by James Earl Ray in Memphis, Tennessee.