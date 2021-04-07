Apple Original Films production Killers of the Flower Moon has added four new cast members. Deadline reported that William Belleau (The Twilight Saga: Eclipse), Louis Cancelmi (The Irishman), Jason Isbell, and Sturgill Simpson have joined the project. They will appear alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in the movie, which is being directed by Martin Scorsese

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Cast Gets Filled Out

Mr. Belleau is set to play an Osage rancher called Henry Roan. While Mr. Cencelmi plays a character called Kelsie Morrison, who is a local hustler. Killers of the Flower Moon will see Mr. Isbell make his acting debut. He plays the adversary to Mr. Caprio’s Ernest Burkhart, called Bill Smith. Mr. Simpson will play a rodeo champion and bootlegger called Henry Grammer.

Apple picked up the rights to Killers of the Flower Moon in May 2020. It will stream on Apple TV+ and be distributed to theaters.