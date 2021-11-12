MasterClass Announces Support for iOS 15 SharePlay in First Look Event

At its First Look event this week, MasterClass announced new features and partnerships, including support for SharePlay in iOS 15.1.

SharePlay With MasterClass

SharePlay is a feature within FaceTime that lets users share movies, TV, music, and content within third-party apps inside a group call. This is one of the announcements made by MasterClass so that Apple users can learn from the platform together. Other announcements include:

T-Mobile : T-Mobile is an official wireless partner in the U.S. Through this partnership, MasterClass will work with T-Mobile to bring even more access to videos on the platform. MasterClass and T-Mobile will have more to share in 2022.

: T-Mobile is an official wireless partner in the U.S. Through this partnership, MasterClass will work with T-Mobile to bring even more access to videos on the platform. MasterClass and T-Mobile will have more to share in 2022. SiriusXM : SiriusXM listeners will be able to access exclusive MasterClass programming on SiriusXM’s Business Radio and Stars channels. People can listen and learn from the comfort of their cars, stream at home on smart speakers or laptops, or on the go with any connected streaming device. (2022)

: SiriusXM listeners will be able to access exclusive MasterClass programming on SiriusXM’s Business Radio and Stars channels. People can listen and learn from the comfort of their cars, stream at home on smart speakers or laptops, or on the go with any connected streaming device. (2022) Optus: In Australia, Optus customers will have a new convenient way to discover and access MasterClass content through Optus’ content subscription service, Optus SubHub. (2022)

App Store – MasterClass: Learn New Skills