Math Notes Get a New Dimension with 3D Graph Support on iPadOS 26

Math Notes is a unique feature that was first introduced in iPadOS 15 and iOS 15. It brought several intuitive tools for solving math problems, such as auto-completing equations and graphing functions in real time. However, these graphs were previously limited to two-variable equations, essentially just 2D graphs.

With iPadOS 26 and iOS 26 beta, Apple has taken things up a notch by adding support for 3D graphing. You can now visualize equations with three variables, bringing a whole new dimension of interactivity and clarity to complex math problems.

How to Create 3D Graphs in Math Notes

You can access Math Notes through both the Notes app and the Calculator app on devices running iOS 26 or iPadOS 26. Here’s how to generate a 3D graph:

Open the Notes app or Calculator app and navigate to Math Notes. Type or write an equation with three variables. For example: z = 2y + x On the iPad, you can handwrite the equation.

On the iPhone, typing works just as well. A pop-up labeled “Insert 3D Graph” will automatically appear below the equation. Tap it to generate the 3D graph. The 3D graph will appear below the equation. You can: Rotate it freely to view from different angles.

Pinch to zoom or resize it for better visibility.

Copy and paste the graph into other apps, such as Keynote or Pages.

A 3D Graph created in Math Notes on an iPad running iPadOS 26 beta

What Makes 3D Graphing Useful?

Visualizing Multivariable Functions: Perfect for students and educators working with advanced algebra and calculus.

Interactive Learning: Rotate and manipulate the graph to understand the relationship between variables better.

Cross-App Functionality: The ability to copy and use the graph in presentations or documents makes it a valuable teaching and productivity tool.

Apple Pencil Integration: Seamless handwriting recognition makes the experience fluid and intuitive, especially on iPad.

This new capability solidifies Math Notes as a powerful educational and analytical tool for learners, teachers, and professionals alike.