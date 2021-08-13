Matter, a connection standard for smart home devices backed by Apple, Amazon, Google, and others, has delayed its rollout until 2022. The original timeline was to have the first Matter-certified hardware appear by the end of 2021.

Matter Smart Home

Formerly called Connected Home Over IP, or CHIP, Matter would unify the network connections used by various smart home devices. It would let products from companies like Apple, Google, and Amazon to work together. Tobin Richardson

President & CEO of the Connectivity Standard Alliance, wrote the blog post explaining the issue.

Our refined plans include ongoing SDK and certification program development in 2H 2021, targeting a “pre-ballot” version of the technical spec available to members at year’s end. In the first half of 2022, we expect to see the SDK released, the first devices through certification, and our formal certification program opening.

The delay is reportedly caused by more companies joining the project, and complications from the delta variant of COVID-19.