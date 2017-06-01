Apple Decks Out McEnry Convention Center for WWDC 2017

Apple is hard at work taking care of the final details before next week’s Worldwide Developer Conference, and as of Thursday afternoon that includes signage outside the McEnery Convention Center. Banners and street post signs are going up on and around the convention center in San Jose, which means it’ll be pretty hard to miss when developers start flooding in.

Photos of Apple’s handiwork are popping up on Twitter. The first we found came from Code Cadets and they show the same cartoon-style top down view of a crowd of developers, just like the graphic on the Apple Developer website.

WWDC runs from June 4th through June 10th at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose California. The event will kick off Monday morning with a keynote event where Apple is expected to show previews of macOS 10.13, iOS 11, watchOS 4, and tvOS 11.

Rumors also say Apple will unveil updated Touch Bar MacBook Pro models, a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and the Siri Speaker voice-controlled assistant appliance.

The Mac Observer will be on location in San Jose covering Apple’s announcements, so be sure to follow along with our news and analysis. Listen in, too, with out TMO Daily Observations, Apple Context Machine, and Mac Geek Gab podcasts.