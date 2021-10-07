The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) has approved and published ISO/IEC 18013-5 for mobile driver’s license (mDL) and mobile IDs (mID).

ISO/IEC 18013-5

This global mDL standard was the result of over six years of effort for identity documents to approve transactions. It offers a secure way to display an ID on a mobile phone screen, something that Apple made possible with iOS 15. ISO says that sharing an mDL is more private than a physical ID through this standard. Benefits include:

Share Only Relevant Data . Support for data minimization (e.g., to share only the fact that one is older than 21 rather than one’s full date of birth) built into the standard.

. Support for data minimization (e.g., to share only the fact that one is older than 21 rather than one’s full date of birth) built into the standard. Consent to Share . Controls that allow the mDL holder to release only some of the data elements requested by a relying party and only after explicit consent.

Phone Stays in Your Control . The phone never leaves your hand, unlike ID cards.

Know when Your Data is Stored . Explicit notification to an mDL holder if a Verifier intends to retain their information. Verifiers can avoid the liability of retaining data.

Resistant to Tracking . There is no unique identifier to see where you’ve used your mDL.

Difficult to forge . Stored and shared documents are cryptographically protected against counterfeit, adding resistance to the creation of fake IDs. Verifiers can easily check authenticity.

Works when devices do not have connection . When either the mDL device or the Verifier device does NOT have a network connection, data can be shared between devices (offline).

Provides privacy best practices for Issuing Authorities and Verifiers in the accompanying Privacy Annex with requirements for maximizing mDL Holder privacy.

A criticism of Apple’s proposed Digital ID initiative was the idea that you would have to hand over your iPhone, for example to a police officer. But the officer wouldn’t need your iPhone, instead they would use a special mDL verification device using a wireless connection such as NFC or Bluetooth. “mDL gives the holder control of their ID data on their mobile device, while allowing acceptance via a tap or scan.”

A secure device-to-device protocol for sharing identity information that supports multiple transmission technologies, so that mDL Holders can tap or allow a scan to share their information and Verifiers can accept mDLs quickly according to their customer flows.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske: “TSA considers ISO standards for personal identification documents to be a cornerstone for greater security and privacy. The new standard for mobile driver’s licenses represents a significant step forward and will eventually help ensure a more touchless and efficient airport screening experience for all travelers.”