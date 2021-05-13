On Thursday AgileBits announced a new data type item that lets people store medical records in 1Password.

1Password Medical Records

Here are some of the default data fields:

  • Date
  • Location – Hospital, clinic, other
  • Healthcare Professional name
  • Patient name
  • Reason for visit – Symptoms, referral, other

Additional fields include adding a medication and notes. The blog post says the company got requests from customers to help them add COVID-19 vaccination data, and thought it was a good idea.

