On Thursday AgileBits announced a new data type item that lets people store medical records in 1Password.
1Password Medical Records
Here are some of the default data fields:
- Date
- Location – Hospital, clinic, other
- Healthcare Professional name
- Patient name
- Reason for visit – Symptoms, referral, other
Additional fields include adding a medication and notes. The blog post says the company got requests from customers to help them add COVID-19 vaccination data, and thought it was a good idea.