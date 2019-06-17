Meet Adobe Fresco, Adobe’s Upcoming Painting App

Adobe Fresco is an iPad painting app that Adobe is working on. Previously known as Project Gemini, it will be the newest addition to Creative Cloud.

Adobe Fresco

Adobe Fresco will be a competitor to art apps like Procreate and others. Files will be automatically saved to Creative Cloud.

The fresco technique also makes it clear how organic drawing and painting have always been. For generations, artists have distilled pigments from plants and minerals and created through the physical interaction of chalk, oils, and watercolors with paper, canvas, and plaster. Adobe Fresco will replicate those organic interactions and expand on them. Adobe scientists have studied the chemistry of common real-world pigments like cobalt and ochre. They’ve looked at the physics of how watercolors are absorbed into thick, cotton-based paper. And they’ve examined the ways that a thick slash of oil paint dries to add dimension to a painting.

It uses something called Live Brushes, which use Adobe’s Sensei machine learning to recreate the behavior of traditional oils and watercolors. You can also use Photoshop brushes within Adobe Fresco, and have access to thousands more.

