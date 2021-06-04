Mercedes-Benz announced that it will be adding Apple Music integration to some of its vehicles within the MBUX infotainment system.

Mercedes-Benz Apple Music

Vehicle owners will need to set up a Mercedes me account to receive Apple Music, and use hands-free control with a command “Hey Mercedes” using the MBUX voice assistant.

Sajjad Khan, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG and CTO:

We use the possibilities of digitization through over-the-air updates to make the time our customers spend in their Mercedes as entertaining and fulfilling as possible. The seamless integration of online music streaming offers customers digital access to their own personal music enjoyment. With Apple Music, we have now fully integrated another service that fits perfectly into the Mercedes-Benz online music portfolio.

This built-in integration will be available to new C-Class and S-Class owners with start of production this month, and to EQS owners this summer. Existing C-Class and S-Class owners with the latest generation of MBUX will also be able to enjoy the Apple Music integration with an over-the-air update later this year.