Messenger on Mac Nears End as Meta Moves Users to the Web

Meta is shutting down the Messenger app for Mac, and the clock already started for anyone who still keeps it in the dock. You will lose access within roughly sixty days, and the app will stop working altogether once the deprecation window closes.

In a published support document, Meta states that Messenger for Mac is being deprecated and will no longer allow logins after the phaseout period. You will see an in-app alert when the process begins, and the company will redirect you to the Facebook website for future messaging.

Meta did not offer a specific reason for the decision, and the company’s note simply points people to the web experience. You can still chat on the web, but the native Mac client is reaching the end of the line very soon.

You should also pay attention to your chat history, because Meta ties history preservation to a setting called secure storage. The company advises you to enable secure storage and create a PIN from the desktop app before you move to the web version, since that step ensures your messages remain accessible later.

Timeline and What Changes for You

The phaseout runs for about sixty days from the moment your app surfaces the notice, and the cutoff blocks further use of the desktop client. After the deadline passes, Meta says you should delete the application since it will no longer function on your Mac.

New users will not find the app in the store, and existing users only have this limited runway to prepare. You should plan for the switch now, because waiting risks losing local access when the door finally closes.

How to Prepare Your Account

Open Messenger on your Mac, visit settings, and enable secure storage with a memorable PIN before you transition. Move your day-to-day chats to the web interface at facebook.com, and confirm that your conversations appear as expected.

If your workflow depends on desktop notifications, test the browser’s notification permissions and adjust system settings accordingly. Once you finish these steps, you can remove the Mac app confidently and continue your conversations on the web.