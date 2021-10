On Thursday Facebook announced Group Effects in video calls for Messenger. These are augmented reality effects ranging from objects appearing on screen to games.

Group Effects in Facebook Messenger

With a library of over 70 Group Effects, people can have more fun in their Messenger video calls. These also extend to Messenger Rooms. To check out Group Effects, start a video call or create a room in your Messenger app, tap the smiley face to open the effects tray and select Group Effects.

At the end of October Facebook will expand access to its Spark AR Multipeer API. This will be more people and developers create their own AR effects.