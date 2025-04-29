Meta AI App Debuts on iPhone and iPad

Meta has launched its first exclusice AI app for iPhone and iPad users, introducing a dedicated experience powered by its latest Llama 4 model.

It is called Meta AI, the app offers a focused platform for text and voice chat, integrating advanced AI features that aim to rival existing apps like ChatGPT, Claude, Grok, and Gemini.

Replacing the older Meta View app, Meta AI delivers a streamlined interface designed for personal and conversational interactions. Users can chat with the AI through text or voice, and explore a social feed to discover new uses for AI technology.

Meta AI builds on the company’s integration of chat features across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp but marks a significant shift by offering a dedicated product accessible at meta.ai and now as a mobile app.

Voice and Personalization Features

Meta AI enhances voice interactions using full-duplex speech technology, allowing the assistant to generate speech directly instead of reading prewritten text. While the voice feature remains experimental and lacks real-time internet access, it offers a preview of Meta’s broader ambitions for natural, conversational AI.

According to Meta, the voice demo provides a more lifelike dialogue experience, though users may encounter occasional technical issues.

Personalization plays a major role in the app’s design. You can instruct Meta AI to remember details about your preferences, such as hobbies or interests, and it can tailor responses based on the content you engage with across Meta platforms.

If you link your Facebook or Instagram accounts through the Accounts Center, the AI pulls information from both to refine its replies. This personalization feature is currently available to users in the United States and Canada.

Discover Feed and Social Interaction

Staying true to its roots, Meta has built a social component into the app with a Discover feed.

Here, you can browse, share, and remix AI prompts posted by others. Nothing is shared publicly unless you choose to post it yourself, keeping user control at the forefront. This feed mirrors the organic sharing of AI prompts that already occurs across social media, but now provides a centralized place to explore community creativity.

Meta AI requires only a standalone Meta account to start, though linking with other Meta platforms can enhance personalization. The app is available for download on the App Store here.

As reported by Meta, this release reflects years of work in personalization and social connection, now aimed at shaping how people interact with AI.