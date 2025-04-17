Meta Disables Apple Intelligence Writing Tools Across iOS Apps

Meta has quietly disabled support for Apple Intelligence’s Writing Tools across all its iOS apps, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads. The move removes one of Apple’s most practical new features from some of the most widely used social media platforms on the iPhone.

Writing Tools, launched as part of Apple Intelligence in late 2024, allow users to rewrite, proofread, and summarize text within any editable field. However, those tools are now unavailable in Meta’s apps on iOS and iPadOS.

While Apple’s tools still work in browsers, iPhone and iPad users won’t see the feature appear when typing inside any of Meta’s platforms.

Apple’s Documentation Confirms Developer Control

According to Apple’s developer documentation, Writing Tools must be actively enabled by app developers.

Meta appears to have removed that support sometime around December 2024. Reports of the change surfaced only recently, likely because few users noticed the feature missing.

As reported by Sorcerer Hat Tech, the restriction is deliberate. Tests inside Threads, Instagram, and Facebook confirmed that text fields no longer support Apple’s Writing Tools. Meanwhile, the feature continues to function inside other third-party apps and on web versions of Meta platforms.

No Public Explanation Yet

Meta hasn’t explained the decision. It offers its own AI services, though none replicate the functionality Apple Intelligence provides. The absence of a similar tool makes the removal stand out. While Meta AI appears in its apps, it doesn’t currently rewrite or refine user-generated text.

Apple Intelligence was designed to work seamlessly across apps, but it requires cooperation from developers.

Meta’s decision to withdraw that support raises questions about strategic competition, especially with Apple partnering with OpenAI and reportedly in talks with Google to bring Gemini to iOS.

The decision also affects related features. Meta recently blocked the use of iOS keyboard stickers in Instagram Stories, a move that also disabled Apple’s new Genmojis.

While Apple remains silent on the matter, and Meta is unlikely to comment, the block signals ongoing tension between the two tech giants.

For now, Apple Intelligence remains locked out of the world’s biggest social apps on iPhone and iPad — not due to technical limitations, but because Meta said no.