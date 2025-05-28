Meta Plans Apple-Style Retail Stores to Boost Hardware Sales

Meta is preparing to expand its presence in the physical retail world, with plans to open branded stores aimed at driving sales of its growing lineup of hardware products. The move signals Meta’s deeper commitment to consumer devices like virtual reality headsets and smart glasses, as it seeks to mirror elements of Apple’s successful retail strategy.

The stores will offer hands-on access to products such as the Meta Quest VR headset and Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses. The goal is simple: give consumers a direct way to experience the hardware, understand its features, and ultimately drive adoption.

A Strategic Shift in Hardware Sales

This marks a notable shift for Meta, which has traditionally relied on digital platforms and third-party retailers to sell its devices. The company currently operates only one permanent retail location, the Meta Store, which opened in 2022 at its campus in Burlingame, California. That space functions more like a showroom than a full-scale retail outlet. Last year, Meta tested the waters further with a temporary pop-up store in Los Angeles.

By building its own network of stores, Meta is following a path Apple has long dominated. Apple’s retail network has become a cornerstone of its business, allowing it to tightly control product experience and customer service. Meta now wants a similar edge as it pushes deeper into consumer tech.

Challenges Ahead

Success is far from guaranteed. Microsoft once tried a similar strategy but eventually shuttered most of its stores. Amazon has scaled back its retail ambitions in recent years as well. Meta enters the space with growing momentum in hardware, but it will need to prove it can create compelling in-store experiences that convert to sales.

According to Business Insider, Meta is working on an internal project to expand its retail footprint and hire dedicated retail staff. The plans have not yet been widely shared within the company. An internal memo also outlined the company’s push to launch more AI-powered wearables and increase consumer engagement in 2025.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently acknowledged that while sales of Meta’s smart glasses surpassed one million units last year, that volume alone “is not going to move the needle.” He suggested this year will be critical in determining whether these products gain real market traction or remain niche.

As reported by Business Insider, Meta’s chief technology officer Andrew Bosworth has emphasized the company’s mission to “drive sales, retention, and engagement” through hardware. He confirmed that more wearable products are coming in the months ahead.

The competitive landscape is heating up. Apple’s position in retail is well established, and OpenAI’s acquisition of Jony Ive’s AI-focused device startup adds further pressure. Meta’s move into physical stores reflects a broader trend among Big Tech firms aiming to strengthen consumer ties through tangible, in-person experiences. Whether it works will depend on execution.