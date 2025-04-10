Meta Reportedly Developing Native Instagram App for iPads Amid TikTok Uncertainty

Meta is reportedly working on a native Instagram app for iPads, according to a report from The Information. This marks a big change for the platform, which has never had an official iPad app despite years of user requests. Currently, Instagram on iPads runs as a scaled-up version of the iPhone app, which many users find limiting. A dedicated app designed to take advantage of the iPad’s larger screen and capabilities could improve the experience for users.

The timing of this decision may be influenced by TikTok’s uncertain future in the United States. The popular short-video platform is facing probable regulatory actions, including a possible ban or forced divestment due to security concerns. Meta could be looking to strengthen Instagram’s position and attract more users during this period of uncertainty for its competitors.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri has previously said that building an iPad app was not a priority due to limited resources and what he described as a smaller group of users on iPads compared to other devices. In 2022, Mosseri responded to a tweet from tech creator Marques Brownlee by saying that while many people ask for an iPad app, Instagram was focused on other projects at the time. He echoed similar sentiments in 2023, saying that it was something Instagram might do eventually but wasn’t actively working on.

Currently, users can access Instagram on iPads through its web app or by using the app in Stage Manager mode on supported devices. While these options have improved over time, they don’t fully use the larger display or multitasking features of iPads. A native app could add better layouts, higher-resolution visuals, and tools tailored for creators who use tablets for editing and content production.

Meta has not officially commented on the report or provided details about when the app might launch. However, if released, it could help Instagram expand its reach and improve its appeal to users who prefer tablets for browsing and creating content.

