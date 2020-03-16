Social Media Platform ‘MeWe’ Launches Dual-Camera Videos

Today MeWe announced new dual-camera video capabilities, allowing people to record videos with their front camera and rear camera at the same time. These videos can be created on iPhone Xr and later, and be viewed on Android, iOS, and on the web.

To complement these new videos, MeWe Stories is also launching as a way to create videos that disappear after 24-hours, as a way to compete with Snapchat. People can also post these videos on other platforms.

MeWe first launched in 2016 and its main hook is privacy. It promises no advertising, no targeting, and no manipulation of newsfeeds. Founder and CEO Mark Weinstein said:

MeWe is a force for good in the world. In a time when people are isolating and ‘social distancing’, MeWe’s bring us together in a fun and uplifting new way. MeWe members enjoy cutting-edge features with friends and family, under the umbrella of trust, control, and data privacy.

Currently MeWe has over 7 million members and expects to reach up to 40 million by the end of 2020. You can download the app for free here.

