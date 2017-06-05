Michelle Obama’s Fireside Chat with Apple

One of the surprise announcements at WWDC 2017 was a conversation coming tomorrow with former First Lady Michelle Obama. It will be in the same building as the keynote—Hall 3— on Tuesday, June 6 from 12-1PM.

Fireside Chat

Tim Cook didn’t give many details about what Michelle will talk about, but it will be about “empowering people from all walks of life to make the world a better place.” Themes like this are what Michelle Obama focused on during her time in the White House.

Initiatives

Some initiatives she launched were Let’s Move!, to address childhood obesity; Joining Forces, to support veterans; Reach Higher, to encourage young people to enter higher education; and Let Girls Learn, to help young girls all around the world to go to school.

If you’re attending WWDC, you can download Apple’s WWDC app from the App Store to find news, directions and videos. Set a reminder for June 6 at 12PM PDT to join A Moderated Conversation with Michelle Obama.