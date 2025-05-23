Microsoft Bing Video Creator Powered by Sora AI Set to Launch on iOS

Microsoft is bringing its new Bing Video Creator, which uses OpenAI’s Sora AI model, to iOS, positioning it as a competitor to Google’s Veo. This tool will allow you to generate short video clips from text descriptions directly within the Bing app. Windows Latest first reported on this development.

Bing Video Creator Coming Soon on mobile | Image Courtesy: WindowsLatest

The company is quietly developing this feature, turning Bing Image Creator into a more comprehensive media generation tool. While Microsoft has not made a formal announcement, code within the Bing Android app and private invitations to early testers signal its impending arrival. You will soon be able to request a video from Bing, much like you currently request an image.

Early Access and Features

Microsoft describes the current iteration as a “Beta” version. “You’re getting early access to Bing Video Creator while it’s still in development,” a Microsoft document obtained by Windows Latest stated. The company acknowledges that during this phase, “you may occasionally notice limited functionality—such as your video history not saving as expected.”

Windows Latest gained access to the feature on Bing.com/create for accounts with early privileges.

Bing Video Creator on desktop/web | Image Courtesy: WindowsLatest

The tool prompts you to describe the video you want, including details about characters, subjects, backgrounds, and artistic styles. A “Create” button then processes your prompt. Currently, generated videos are five seconds long, at 480p resolution, and in a 9:16 aspect ratio. These parameters are fixed for now. The feature also appears in the Bing Search Android app and is teased as “coming soon” in the iOS app, though functionality is not yet active on mobile platforms.

Availability and Creation Options

Bing Video Creator will offer two modes. “Standard creation is free,” but it takes “a few hours” to generate a video, according to reports. A “fast creation” option will also be available. “Fast creation generally requires use of Microsoft Rewards points,” Microsoft explained in the document. This allows you to use your accumulated points for quicker video generation.

General Bing Image Creator Interface | Image Courtesy: WindowsLatest

Microsoft indicates that some users might receive free credits for faster video generation based on their use of Bing Creator features. You will be able to create up to three videos at a time. The company plans to offer Bing Video Creator through its mobile apps before expanding to desktop, and it will require a Microsoft account. The feature is currently undergoing testing with a select group of users.

As reported by Windows Latest, Bing Video Creator is still under testing, but a wider release across all platforms is expected soon. Microsoft’s move positions Bing as more than just a search engine.