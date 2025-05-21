Microsoft Blames Apple for Delayed Xbox Mobile Store Launch

Microsoft has publicly blamed Apple for the delay in launching its Xbox mobile store, originally planned for July 2024. The company says Apple’s restrictive App Store policies and ongoing legal fight with Epic Games have blocked its ability to roll out the web-based platform.

In a court filing submitted this week in support of Epic Games, Microsoft argued that Apple’s anti-steering policies prevented it from even informing users about alternative payment options. The software giant claims that despite a court injunction enabling developers to direct users to external payment methods, Apple imposed new restrictions that made it economically and technically unfeasible for Microsoft to proceed.

Apple’s Appeal Threatens Microsoft’s Plans

Apple’s request for a temporary stay on the injunction has created uncertainty. Microsoft said it couldn’t risk launching the store now only to be forced to pull it later if Apple wins the appeal. In its brief, Microsoft emphasized that its Xbox mobile store, meant to allow off-app purchases via web links, remains blocked, not by technical limitations, but by Apple’s refusal to fully comply with court orders.

Microsoft noted that Apple’s policies not only block store launches but also restrict the Xbox app’s functionality on iOS. Users can’t currently buy and stream games in one place due to Apple’s limitations. Although Microsoft added purchasing options to the Xbox mobile app last month, remote play had to be removed to comply with App Store rules.

Microsoft Urges Court to Enforce Ruling

Microsoft has asked the court to enforce the current injunction without delay, arguing that Apple can easily reverse any changes if it ultimately wins the appeal. The company stressed that Apple has no valid technical justification for holding back compliance and that its stalling undermines competition.

According to The Verge, Microsoft stated that Apple’s ongoing resistance has “stymied” its plans, impacting both the user experience and developer opportunities on iOS.

While Apple has allowed Fortnite back into the U.S. App Store, Microsoft warns that without firm enforcement of the injunction, Apple could continue limiting rivals’ efforts to offer alternative stores and payment systems.