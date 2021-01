Apple users with an M1 Mac who are interested in running beta versions of Microsoft Edge can now do so thanks to recent support (via Windows Central).

Microsoft Edge Beta

Support for M1 Macs is available in the Beta, Canary, and Dev channels. Microsoft added M1 support to the Canary channel in mid-December and Dev channel support on January 7.

Starting today, you can download your Microsoft Edge Insider channel of choice with native macOS ARM64 support! Head to our Insider website to download Canary, Dev, or Beta to see how it runs, and let us know what you think. 💪 https://t.co/GkOtE8JaCi https://t.co/4XGdzcE31d — Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) January 15, 2021

Microsoft Edge is the company’s browser that runs on Chromium.