Microsoft Hires Former Siri Boss Bill Stasior

Bill Stasior, who previously oversaw Siri, has joined Microsoft. He is a cice president of technology and will lead an AI group

Microsoft Lands Key AI Leader

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the hire to The Information. Mr. Stasior also updated his LinkedIn bio to say he joined Microsoft in August 2019. He said he was in the office of the firm’s chief technology officer (CTO). Indeed, it is understood he will report directly to CTO Kevin Scott.

Mr. Stasior worked at Apple between October 2012 and May 2019. There, he led the team responsible for Siri and oversaw major expansion of both the team and the product. For the last few months he worked as an Executive Adviser at genetic services provider Avellino Labs. He spent nine years at Amazon before joining Apple. AI leaders are increasingly sought after in Silicon Valley so this is without doubt a significant hire for Microsoft.