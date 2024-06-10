Microsoft Is Now Accepting New iOS Testers for 365 Insider Program

The Microsoft 365 Insider program for iOS is looking for new participants to test upcoming features and functionality in the iOS versions of their applications. This includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, and the newly introduced Microsoft 365 app featuring Copilot integration.

The program has early access to unreleased features and functionalities, which lets participants use and experience them before they are made available to the general public. Why? This provides valuable insights for Microsoft in the development process, as user feedback plays an important role in shaping the final product.

Enrollment is open to iOS device users who use the Apple TestFlight app (available for download on the App Store).

How it works Using your iOS device, click the following links to open each app invitation: Word – https://aka.ms/iOSInsiderWord

Excel – https://aka.ms/iOSInsiderExcel

PowerPoint – https://aka.ms/iOSInsiderPowerPoint

OneNote – https://aka.ms/iOSInsiderOneNote

Outlook – https://aka.ms/iOSInsiderOutlook

Microsoft 365 app – https://aka.ms/iOSInsiderMicrosoft365 If you don’t already have the Apple TestFlight app installed, you’ll be prompted to install it. Review the Terms and Conditions and information that’s collected when you use your apps.

Select Accept to install TestFlight. For each app in step 1, click Join the Beta > Start testing > Accept > Install.

We want our readers to know that installing the beta versions will replace the existing, regular versions of the apps on the user’s device.

Additionally, each beta build will be available for testing for a maximum of 90 days. Users will receive notifications through TestFlight when new beta versions become available.

Honestly, this program is ideal for iOS users who are interested in experiencing unreleased features in Microsoft’s productivity suite ahead of its general release (or not—not everything that goes into beta turns out in general release, but most of it does). This comes after Microsoft recently launched OneDrive for Apple Vision Pro.

If you’re an Apple enthusiast, you cannot miss today’s WWDC ’24. The main focus of the event is expected to be Apple’s advancements in artificial intelligence. This includes features like AI-generated emojis and an enhanced Siri. Apple is also rumored to be announcing a partnership with OpenAI.

More date-seats-available.