Microsoft Manager Says macOS Is Better Than Windows 11

Merill Fernando, a Product Manager at Microsoft, drew significant attention after publicly expressing a preference for macOS over Windows 11. In a widely shared post on X, Fernando stated, “Me going back to macOS after being forced to spend an hour on Windows,” highlighting his frustrations with the Windows experience despite his role at the company.

Workflow Built Around macOS

Fernando clarified that while he works for Microsoft, his primary device remains a MacBook issued by his employer. For personal projects such as his podcast, newsletter, and open-source initiatives, he uses a Mac Studio.

He further explained that he accesses Microsoft services, including DevBox and Surface devices, remotely through the Windows App for macOS, and relies on Parallels to run virtual machines when necessary. According to Fernando, this setup allows him to maintain a seamless workflow while staying anchored to macOS.

Detailing his productivity tools, Fernando pointed to Raycast as a key driver of his efficiency on macOS, enabling rapid switching between Teams, Outlook, VSCode, Terminal, and other applications through custom key remapping.

He also uses Microsoft Edge for work-related browsing and Arc for personal use, underscoring a split approach tailored to his needs. Terminal access is handled through Ghostty, after previously using Hyper.

As reported through his X thread, Fernando’s remarks reveal a candid perspective rarely seen from employees of major tech companies. His experience suggests that, for certain workflows, macOS continues to offer advantages in usability and productivity that Windows 11 struggles to match.