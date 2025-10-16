Microsoft Office iOS apps are starting to get Liquid Glass

Microsoft has started bringing Apple’s Liquid Glass look to its Office mobile apps on iPhone. Early builds show frosted panels, glossy depth around icons, and translucent headers that respond to motion and light. The change makes Word, Excel, and PowerPoint feel native to Apple’s new design system rather than skinned ports from another platform.

Tech analyst Max Weinbach shared the first clear evidence on X, posting screenshots that reveal Liquid Glass across Microsoft’s Office app surfaces on iOS. His post lines up with what users have begun to notice in recent updates, suggesting Microsoft is enabling the look for a growing set of accounts.

Apple introduced Liquid Glass at WWDC 2025 as a unified visual language across iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26. The company framed it as a responsive material that refracts surroundings and shifts to emphasize content, and it shipped developer APIs so third-party apps could opt in without complex custom work.

Why Microsoft is adopting Liquid Glass on iOS

Apple’s Liquid Glass aims to make controls feel tactile again, and Apple has already tuned it in later betas to reduce transparency and improve readability. Microsoft aligning Word and Excel with those norms helps the apps look at home on iPhone instead of feeling like cross-platform outliers.

Developers also have practical reasons to adopt the new material, because Apple’s APIs handle much of the rendering and motion work. That means Microsoft can focus on layout, spacing, and contrast rather than reinventing glassy blur effects for every screen. The net result is faster iteration and fewer visual inconsistencies for you to notice.

Accessibility remains the checkpoint, since some users report eye strain from aggressive depth and tilt cues in certain icon sets. Expect Microsoft to lean on Apple’s system toggles like Reduce Transparency and increased contrast to keep text and toolbar controls clear in long editing sessions.

How to see it on your device

Update your iPhone to iOS 26 and install the latest versions of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint from the App Store. Open a document and look for frosted headers, subtle glow around tab buttons, and translucent sheets that dim and blur content behind them in real time. If the look still feels too soft for your eyes, turn on Reduce Transparency in Settings and raise contrast to harden edges and improve separation.

Right now the rollout targets iOS, because Liquid Glass relies on Apple’s rendering stack and motion layers. Developers implementing similar effects on Android typically fall back to more opaque elements, so you should not expect identical visuals on non-Apple phones. Microsoft’s fast move on iPhone suggests third-party adoption is accelerating, and Office just gave that trend a visible push.