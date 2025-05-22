Microsoft Releases AI Shell Preview 4 with Major macOS Upgrades

Microsoft has rolled out Preview 4 of its AI Shell tool, bringing key improvements, especially for macOS users. The release enhances compatibility with macOS, introduces new agent support, and expands command functionality, marking a significant step forward in AI-powered command-line experiences.

Improved macOS Integration and Sidecar Support

The most impactful change is the overhaul of the macOS sidecar experience. Previously unreliable, the feature now performs consistently when paired with iTerm2 and PowerShell 7. The update resolves limitations like the inability to run the /code post command, aligning macOS functionality with the Windows version.

Another addition is the installation script upgrade, which now installs the AI Shell module on macOS systems, simplifying setup for Mac users.

New Agent Support and Enhanced Command Features

Preview 4 introduces support for the Phi Silica agent. This model, built into Copilot+ PCs, allows offline use of AI Shell. However, it’s not bundled by default. Users must manually clone the repository and build the code. Microsoft cautions that the agent remains experimental and may not be stable in future releases.

The update also adds Entra ID authentication for Azure OpenAI instances. This means you can now authenticate without saving API keys in config files, improving security and convenience.

Microsoft has expanded the Invoke-AIShell command with new parameters. The -PostCode and -CopyCode Flags simplify interaction with the side pane, letting you post or copy code directly without using text commands. A third flag, -Exit , closes the side pane without typing /exit .

Other Notable Improvements

Support for the latest OpenAI models

/clear added as an alias for /cls

added as an alias for Enhanced model management in the Ollama agent

To install AI Shell Preview 4, run the following PowerShell command:

Invoke-Expression "& { $(Invoke-RestMethod 'https://aka.ms/install-aishell.ps1') }"

Check out full details on Microsoft’s official release notes and the AI Shell GitHub repository.