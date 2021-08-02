Microsoft’s Security Intelligence team issued a warning on Twitter to be on the lookout for an active phishing campaign targeting Office 365 users.

Phishing is when an attacker emails or texts people pretending to be a legitimate company to trick them into giving up their personal information. A common phishing attack is an email that looks like it came from your bank. When you click on the log in button via the email, it takes you to a website posing as the bank’s website, and it steals your username and password when you log in.

An active phishing campaign is using a crafty combination of legitimate-looking original sender email addresses, spoofed display sender addresses that contain the target usernames and domains, and display names that mimic legitimate services to try and slip through email filters. — Microsoft Security Intelligence (@MsftSecIntel) July 30, 2021

Microsoft says that in this campaign use a SharePoint file share request for documents like “Staff Reports,” “Bonuses,” “Pricebooks,” and more. These contain a URL to a malicious web page that asks people to sign in with their Office 365 credentials. The team says that Microsoft Defender for Office 365 detects and blocks these emails.