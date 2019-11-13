Minecraft Earth Early Access Available for iOS

Minecraft Earth early access is now available for iOS users in the United States. It’s a game that lets players design their Minecraft creations “in real life” using an augmented reality tabletop mode.

Discover a new dimension of Minecraft as you create, explore, and survive in the real world. Join a community of builders and explorers spanning the planet, collect resources for your builds, craft in augmented reality and then place them at life-size. You can even team up with others for mini-adventures.