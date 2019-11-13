Minecraft Earth Early Access Available for iOS

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
1 minute read
| News

Minecraft Earth early access is now available for iOS users in the United States. It’s a game that lets players design their Minecraft creations “in real life” using an augmented reality tabletop mode.

Minecraft Earth

screenshots of minecraft earth

Discover a new dimension of Minecraft as you create, explore, and survive in the real world. Join a community of builders and explorers spanning the planet, collect resources for your builds, craft in augmented reality and then place them at life-size. You can even team up with others for mini-adventures.

  • BUILD amazing creations in tabletop mode and place them in the real world at life size.
  • COLLABORATE with other builders and create communal masterpieces together.
  • EXPLORE a whole new side to your local neighborhood, and watch it evolve over time.
  • DISCOVER unique mobs like the muddy pig and moobloom, and use them to populate your builds

Download the iOS app here.

Further Reading:

[Minecraft Earth Registration Now Open]

[AR Game Minecraft Earth Launches This Summer]

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of