Ming-Chi Kuo: New MacBook Pros Coming in 2021

Leading Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple will release a new 15″ to 17″ MacBook Pro in the first half of 2021. A 10″ to 12″ iPad will arrive sometime in the fourth quarter of 2020 or the first quarter of 2021.

Ming-Chi Kuo Updates New Product Prediction

These predictions are an updated take on what Mr. Kuo said previously. He had earlier written that a 31.6″ display and 16.6″ MacBook Pro would land in 2019. While the release date of the MacBrook Pro has shifted, he stood by his assessment that Apple will release a 31.6″ 6K Apple Display in the second or third quarter of this year.

In the investors note, obtained by MacRumors, Mr. Kuo said “that mini LED, compared to OLED, will be a more suitable solution to offer wide-color gamut (WCG)/high-contrast/high dynamic range (HDR)/local dimming features because of its longer life and no burn-in issues for Apple’s medium- and large-size products targeting at productivity positions.”

Mr. Kuo has a strong record in predicting Apple releases. In February he said that wireless charging for AirPods was on the horizon in 2019. He also said a new model of the headphones would arrive in 2020.