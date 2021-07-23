There’s a lot of news swirling around Apple devices and mini LED displays. Reports indicate that the MacBook Air will get such a display next year, but the next iPad mini will not feature one.

Mini LED for MacBook Air, Not iPad Mini

According to a note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported on by AppleInisder, the 2022 MacBook Air is going to have a mini LED display. He also said that Sunrex will be added to Apple’s supply chain later this year. The company will provide light guides for MacBook Air keyboards.

However, no mini LED for the iPad mini. Analyst Ross Young said that an updated version of the tablet remains on track to be launched in 2021, MacRumors reported. DigiTimes previously suggested the opposite, but Mr. Young said he had confirmed with the assumed supplier.

Not coming with miniLED. Confirmed with their supposed miniLED supplier… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 23, 2021

