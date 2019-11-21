A Missing Feature From Apple TV+ (On The Mac)

I’ve been watching a lot of Apple TV+ on My Mac Mini. I either plug it into my main TV or use the 4K monitor that I usually use for work. Generally, it works great. The quality is great and I’ve never had any straming issues. However, there is one feature I’ve noticed is missing on the Mac.

Stopping Binge Watching on Apple TV+

When I watch a show on my iPhone, I get a “Skip Intro” button in the bottom right-hand corner. It does not appear on the Mac. I’ve tried multiple shows and not seen. I tested one specific episode of For All Mankind. I saw the same advert on both devices, but on my Mac there was no “Skip Intro” button. Apparently it does appear on an iPad and Apple TV, as well as the iPhone, but I’m not sure why this feature does not seem to be working on the Mac. For the record – my Mac is up to date, running Catalina 10.15.1.

As it happens, I think Apple also needs also introduce a “Skip Recap” button for viewers who do not want to watch round-ups of previous episodes. They need to make it as easy as possible to binge-watch shows on Apple TV+. The ability to do that is already limited due to the fact that many shows are only having episodes released on a weekly basis. Not having these features across all devices only exacerbates the problem.