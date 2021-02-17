Six mobile advertising companies have come together to form an alliance in response to forthcoming changes from Apple. They say they want to help marketers and app developers adjust to new privacy changes coming iOS 14, Reuters reported.

Helping Advertising Use Data in an ‘Apple-friendly Manner’

Called the Post-IDFA Alliance, the group is made up of mobile marketing firms Liftoff, Fyber, Chartboost, Singular, InMobi, and Vungle. They want to help both advertisers and developers make sure ads get in front of eyeballs. Furthermore, they want to make sure the effectiveness of those ads can still be measured, according to Liftoff CEO Mark Ellis. It will provide materials such as videos and webinars on various topics, including explaining what data can be used in an “Apple-friendly manner,” Mr. Ellis said.