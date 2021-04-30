MOFT has a new product for the iPad Pro and iPad Air 2020. Called MOFT Float, it gives customers a 2-in-1 stand/case combination starting at US$49.99.

2-in-1 iPad Case

The MOFT Float Stand elevates the iPad Pro to eye level with 130° rotatable angles with 3 viewing modes: float, landscape, and portrait, for a more productive and comfortable user experience.

MOFT Float 10.9″ fits for: iPad Air 2020 (There is a special cutout for the touch ID.)

MOFT Float 11″ fits for: iPad Pro 11″ 2018 (1st Gen), iPad Pro 11″ 2020 (2nd Gen), and iPad Pro 11″ 2021 (3rd Gen)

MOFT Float 12.9″ fits for: iPad Pro 12.9″ 2018 (3rd Gen) and iPad Pro 12.9″ 2020 (4th Gen)

The company notes that these stands aren’t compatible with the iPad Pro 12.-9-inch 2021 due to its increased thickness.