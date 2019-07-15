macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Developer Beta 5 Available

Apple has released the fifth developer beta of macOS Mojave 10.14.6 today, one week after developer beta four came out.

macOS Mojave 10.14.6

The update focuses on bug fixes and improvements to performance rather than big changes. If you’re running the developer beta you can update by going to System Preferences > Software Update.

Apple is also still beta testing iOS 12.4, set to be released sometime this summer. This is the iOS release that will bring support for Apple Card.

