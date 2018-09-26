macOS Mojave Bug Bypasses System Security

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
1 minute read
| News

Security researcher Patrick Wardle has uncovered a macOS Mojave bug. It is currently found on all Macs running macOS Mojave and allows unauthorized access to your personal data.

[Top 6 Free Mac Security Tools]

macOS Mojave Bug

Mr. Wardle announced the bug on Twitter and showed how he could bypass Mojave’s privacy protections. Any app could take advantage of the bug and gain access to sensitive information.

In the short video he provided, Mr. Wardle types commands into Terminal. First he opens the Address Book and clicks the Don’t Allow button to prevent access. Then he uses his app that exploits the bug and this lets him copy the entire address book to the desktop.

This is considered a zero day vulnerability since Mojave was just released to the public on September 24. Apple has yet to make a public comment regarding the bug, but will certainly patch it in a future update.

[Mac Adware Tool Sends Your Data to China]

1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Lee Dronick Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Lee Dronick
Member
Lee Dronick
#30866
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

So it needs someone with physical access to your Mac?

Vote Up0Vote Down 
10 minutes ago