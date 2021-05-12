On Wednesday MoneyGram announced that it will help people in the U.S. withdraw their cryptocurrency in cash (via CNBC).

Convert Crypto to Cash

The company is teaming up with Coinme, a Bitcoin exchange and ATM operator. In the next few weeks new and existing Coinme users will be able to buy crypto with cash or withdraw it as cash at a MoneyGram location.

Alex Holmes, MoneyGram’s chairman and CEO:

This innovative partnership opens our business to an entirely new customer segment as we are the first to pioneer a crypto-to-cash model by building a bridge with Coinme to connect bitcoin to local fiat currency.

Later this year the capability will roll out to international users.