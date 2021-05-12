On Wednesday MoneyGram announced that it will help people in the U.S. withdraw their cryptocurrency in cash (via CNBC).

Convert Crypto to Cash

The company is teaming up with Coinme, a Bitcoin exchange and ATM operator. In the next few weeks new and existing Coinme users will be able to buy crypto with cash or withdraw it as cash at a MoneyGram location.

Alex Holmes, MoneyGram’s chairman and CEO:

This innovative partnership opens our business to an entirely new customer segment as we are the first to pioneer a crypto-to-cash model by building a bridge with Coinme to connect bitcoin to local fiat currency.

Later this year the capability will roll out to international users.

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments