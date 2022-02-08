Mophie Releases Magnetic Stand, Travel Charger for iPhone

Mophie announced two new products that will be sold on Apple stores and ZAGG.com. One is a 3-in-1 travel charger for iPhone, and the other is a portable magnetic charging stand.

The 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe offers dedicated charging spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and compatible AirPods. Designed with MagSafe means your iPhone will hit the charging sweet spot every time. Just place each device in its designated space and charging begins on contact. It all fits in a convenient carrying case so you can ditch the multiple cables and charge on-the-go with one convenient accessory. US$149.95

Fast Wireless Charging Up to 15W: Wirelessly charge your iPhone at the fastest speed possible.

Designed With MagSafe: The magnetic array on the travel charger is compatible with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. It ensures charging through cases up to 3mm thick begins on contact, so you find the charging sweet spot every time.

Designed for Travel: Plug in the 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe and instantly turn any table-top into a charging hub.

Charge Three Devices Simultaneously: With dedicated spots for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods and AirPods Pro, you can easily charge all your everyday accessories in one central location.

Built-in Apple Watch Magnetic Charger: The built-in, magnetic charger design supports both charging positions, including lay flat or flip up for Nightstand mode.

AirPods Charging Spot: A dedicated AirPods Pro or AirPods charging spot ensures charging begins on contact, every time.

Premium Design: The charger and its case are made with a stylish, premium fabric finish.

Everything is Included: Ditch your tangle of cables and consolidate your charging. The 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe includes a USB-C cable, carrying case, and wall adapter so you're ready to charge it all out of the box.

Designed to be MagSafe compatible, the portable magnetic stand securely holds iPhone at the perfect viewing angle, in portrait or landscape mode. You’ll never miss a text or notification. It’s also the perfect companion for long video chats or streaming movies. The stand offers an adjustable viewing angle with two metal hinges. The premium fabric finish looks great on any tabletop, and it folds up into a compact, slim package when you’re on-the-go. US$39.95