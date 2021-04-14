Mophie has released four new batteries to its product line-up, and these are different than your standard portable power packs. These are powerful enough to jump start a full-sized vehicle. The lineup is available now on mophie.com, Verizon.com, ATT.com, and at Victra retail stores nationwide.
Portable Powerstation Go
Powerstation Go Rugged Compact
- US$99.95
- Battery capacity: 8,100 mAh @ 3.7V internal battery
- Charging ports: USB-C input; jumper cable output; USB-A output (2)
- USB-C input: 5V/2A
- Jump start output: 12V/600Amps
- USB-A output (2): 5V/2.4A
- Dimensions: 6.1 x 3.3 x 1.4 in (155 x 83 x 35 mm)
- Weight: 18.4 oz (521 g)
Powerstation Go Rugged AC
- US$149.95
- Battery capacity: 15,000 mAh @ 3.7V internal battery
- Charging Ports: USB-C input; jumper cable output; AC output; USB-A output (2)
- USB-C input: 5V/2A
- Jump start output: 12V/600Amps
- AC output: 65W max
- USB-A output (2): 5V/2.4A
- Dimensions: 7.17 x 3.82 x 1.5 in (182 x 97 x 38 mm)
- Weight: 1.66 lb (753 g)
Powerstation Go Rugged With Air Compressor
- US$159.95
- Battery capacity: 15,000 mAh @ 3.7V internal battery
- Charging ports: USB-C input; jumper cable output; USB-A output (2)
- USB-C input: 5V/2A
- Jump start output: 12V/600Amps
- USB-A output (2): 5V/2.4A
- Dimensions: 4.65 x 9.52 x 1.85 in (118 x 241 x 47 mm)
- Weight: 40.64 oz (1,152 g)
Powerstation Go Rugged Flashlight
- US$119.95
- Battery capacity: 9,900 mAh @ 3.7V internal battery
- Charging ports: USB-C input; jumper cable output; USB-A output
- USB-C input: 5V/2A
- Jump start output: 12V/400Amps
- USB-A output (2): 5V/2.4A
- Dimensions: 10.43 x 2.85 x 2.28 in (265 x 72.5 x 58 mm)
- Weight: 1.15 lb (522 g)