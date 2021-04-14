Mophie has released four new batteries to its product line-up, and these are different than your standard portable power packs. These are powerful enough to jump start a full-sized vehicle. The lineup is available now on mophie.com, Verizon.com, ATT.com, and at Victra retail stores nationwide.

Portable Powerstation Go

US$99.95

Battery capacity: 8,100 mAh @ 3.7V internal battery

Charging ports: USB-C input; jumper cable output; USB-A output (2)

USB-C input: 5V/2A

Jump start output: 12V/600Amps

USB-A output (2): 5V/2.4A

Dimensions: 6.1 x 3.3 x 1.4 in (155 x 83 x 35 mm)

Weight: 18.4 oz (521 g)

US$149.95

Battery capacity: 15,000 mAh @ 3.7V internal battery

Charging Ports: USB-C input; jumper cable output; AC output; USB-A output (2)

USB-C input: 5V/2A

Jump start output: 12V/600Amps

AC output: 65W max

USB-A output (2): 5V/2.4A

Dimensions: 7.17 x 3.82 x 1.5 in (182 x 97 x 38 mm)

Weight: 1.66 lb (753 g)

US$159.95

Battery capacity: 15,000 mAh @ 3.7V internal battery

Charging ports: USB-C input; jumper cable output; USB-A output (2)

USB-C input: 5V/2A

Jump start output: 12V/600Amps

USB-A output (2): 5V/2.4A

Dimensions: 4.65 x 9.52 x 1.85 in (118 x 241 x 47 mm)

Weight: 40.64 oz (1,152 g)