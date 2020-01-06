This Mophie Powerstation Go Can Jump Start Your Car

Today at CES mophie announced a new power bank called the powerstation go, and it’s powerful enough to jump start your car.

Powerbank Go

The powerbank go can jump start any full-sized car or SUV, featuring two USB-A ports, an AC power outlet, and Qi wireless charging. It also comes with two jumper cables and an LED flashlight. But despite the extra power it’s still portable enough to carry in a backpack or purse.

Charlie Quong, vice president of product, power at ZAGG Brands:

The next generation of mophie powerstation takes our universal solution that everyone knows and loves and makes it even more powerful with the ability to jump start cars. The powerstation go provides a quick and safe way for consumers to get back on the road in no time. As a leader in portable power, we’re excited to offer customers a reliable solution for all their charging needs while on the road.

It’s available now for US$159.95 on HSN.com, and will be available on mophie.com January 9 in multiple colors, like black, blue, rose gold, blue/purple, Camo, and gold.

Further Reading

[Mophie Launches iPhone 11 Battery Case]

[Mophie Launches Multi-Device Wireless Charging Pads]