mophie’s latest product is a 3-in-1 MagSafe-compatible charging stand that can for your iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods. A MagSafe charger is not included. It’s available to purchase for US$89.95.

3-in-1 Charging Stand

Just drop each device in its designated space and charging begins on contact. Place your MagSafe Charger into the opening on the iPhone stand and you can charge all of your accessories in one location.

Features:

15W Fast Wireless Charging – wirelessly charge the iPhone 12 at the fastest speed possible

– wirelessly charge the iPhone 12 at the fastest speed possible Integrated Apple Watch Magnetic Charger – the integrated magnetic charger holds Apple Watch at the ideal angle to take advantage of Nightstand Mode

– the integrated magnetic charger holds Apple Watch at the ideal angle to take advantage of Nightstand Mode AirPods Charging Spot – a dedicated spot ensures charging begins on contact, every time

– a dedicated spot ensures charging begins on contact, every time Accurate Placement – install your own MagSafe charger to ensure you find the charging sweet spot every time

– install your own MagSafe charger to ensure you find the charging sweet spot every time Perfect Viewing Angle – keep the iPhone at the ideal angle for video calls or watching notifications

– keep the iPhone at the ideal angle for video calls or watching notifications Portrait or Landscape Mode – charge the iPhone easily in either portrait or landscape mode

mophie is currently offering a deal where you can get 30% off when you buy two or more products.