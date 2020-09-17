Mophie released new Apple wireless charging devices on Thursday perfect for the Apple Watch and upcoming iPhone 12.

Apple Wireless Charging Devices

mophie 3-in-1 wireless charger : Charge all your everyday devices in one, convenient location, and take the guess work out of wireless charging with mophie’s 3-in-1 wireless charging stand. With dedicated spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods or AirPods Pro, every device fits into its ideal charging spot. US$139.95

: Charge all your everyday devices in one, convenient location, and take the guess work out of wireless charging with mophie’s 3-in-1 wireless charging stand. With dedicated spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods or AirPods Pro, every device fits into its ideal charging spot. US$139.95 mophie 2-in-1 wireless charger : mophie’s 2-in-1 wireless charging stand lets you charge all your go-to devices simultaneously. With a dedicated stand for your iPhone, a built-in Apple Watch magnetic charger, plus an extra USB-A port, all your devices will be fully charged whenever you need them. US$99.95

: mophie’s 2-in-1 wireless charging stand lets you charge all your go-to devices simultaneously. With a dedicated stand for your iPhone, a built-in Apple Watch magnetic charger, plus an extra USB-A port, all your devices will be fully charged whenever you need them. US$99.95 mophie powerstation all-in-one: The powerstation all-in-one has it all: a wireless charging surface (5W); an Apple Watch magnetic charger; a USB-A port; an 18W USB-C PD port; Compatible with the latest Apple devices, the powerstation all-in-one contains an 8,000mAh battery that can charge up to four accessories at once with the push of a button. US$139.95

All of these products are available to order today.